Lakers’ Plan for Replacing LeBron James Amid Injury Revealed
Ahead of his 23rd season in the NBA, LeBron James received disappointing news over the offseason. The Lakers will start the season without James available, as the four-time MVP is dealing with a sciatica nerve issue on his right side believed to have been acquired in August.
James will now miss his team's season opener for the first time in his career after appearing in the first 22 season openers of his career.
James' injury was first revealed during training camp. It is believed that James will be sidelined for the next three to four weeks because of the injury, the team announced on Thursday. Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters that James is "on his own timeline" as it remains unclear just how long he will miss time.
So, missing a critical piece of their starting lineup, what will the Lakers do to fill the massive gap left behind by James?
The Athletic's Dan Woike reported that some of the Lakers' younger forwards will likely see increased playing time in James' stead.
"The Lakers will likely lean on some combination of Rui Hachimura, Jake LaRavia and Jarred Vanderbilt to help fill the impossible hole left by the NBA’s all-time leading scorer," Woike wrote on Friday. "None of those players will be asked to do any of the things James does; they will, though, be asked to do more of what they do well in extended minutes while the Lakers are without one of their stars."
According to Woike, Vanderbilt has looked good in the preseason so far. The 26-year-old hasn't played more than 36 games in a season since the 2022-23 season, but is healthy and in line to contribute as a potential starter for the Lakers this season.
Hachimura told the Lakers media that Redick wants him to be more aggressive on both ends of the court this season. He now has an opportunity to show his coach what he can contribute with James sidelined.
Finally, LaRavia poses an interesting option for the Lakers, as he is unproven on the defensive end of the field but offers high upside as a three-point shooter. In limited action last season, LaRavia shot over 42 percent from beyond the arc.
While no one can replace the impact James has on the court, the Lakers will get a chance to evaluate their younger talent over the first several weeks of the season.
