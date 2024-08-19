Lakers Potential Trade Target Looks Very Healthy in Latest Workout Video
The Los Angeles Lakers summer has been fairly quiet so far despite the team being bounced in the first round of the postseason last year. Los Angeles has tried to make upgrades to the roster but nothing has materialized as of yet.
The team has been linked to multiple names across the NBA over the offseason but the front office has made it clear that they won't make a trade just for the sake of it. The Lakers once again were connected to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine but his contract remains a major obstacle.
LaVine has also dealt with some injuries over the last few seasons, tanking his value around the NBA. But when healthy, he is one of the more fun players in the league to watch with the basketball.
On social media, LaVine posted a video clip of himself dunking, showing off some extreme athleticism in the process. There has been talk about him possibly losing a step on the court due to the injuries that he has suffered but LaVine seemingly wants to put that to bed.
Adding LaVine would satisfy the Lakers' desire for a three-star build, putting him around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. It would also be a homecoming of sorts for LaVine as he played his college basketball at UCLA.
Adding his explosiveness to the team would certainly give the Lakers a boost on the offensive side of the ball. He can score at all three levels on the court, giving the team another option if James or Davis has to sit out or miss any games.
However, he is due to make $43 million this coming season, $45.9 million next season, and finally has a $48.9 million player option in his final year. His contract has been a hindrance in the Bulls' attempts to trade him, likely indicating he will stay with Chicago, at least for now.
While the Lakers may not be willing to pay a price to land his contract, if the team were to get desperate, LaVine could be an intriguing target. As a third option, LaVine could make the Lakers one of the more dangerous teams in the NBA.
But for now, it seems that the Lakers are content entering the season with a similar roster to last season. They believe in the group that they have, led by the two superstars on the squad.
