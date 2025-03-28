Kendrick Perkins Claims Lakers' LeBron James Isn't Healthy
The Los Angeles Lakers lost an absolute heartbreaker to the Chicago Bulls in the United Center on Thursday night. After trailing Chicago by 13 points in the first half, L.A. rallied to snag a marginal three-point halftime lead. The Lakers then built that up to 18 points in the second half, capitalizing on Chicago's youth and sloppy transition defense.
But a funny thing happened on the way to cementing what would have been the Lakers' second victory over a Central Division nemesis in as many nights.
Los Angeles started to give the lead back — gradually at first, as star Bulls guards Coby White and Josh Giddey galvanized the club's offense with adept passing and scoring. Chicago was absolutely on fire from deep overall, while the Lakers struggled.
But even with a general lack of defensive attention late in the game, the Lakers still led the Bulls by five points with just 10.3 seconds remaining in regulation. And then Chicago scored nine points to L.A.'s two.
After the game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke with gathered reporters about his team's second half collapse. The Lakers won a buzzer-beater against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, 120-119, thanks to a last-second LeBron James tip-in. This time, they fell victim to a 47-foot Josh Giddey prayer as time expired.
“Devastation. It’s a hell of a way to lose a basketball game,” Redick reflected. “I mean, they shot 11-of-14 from three [in the fourth quarter alone]. If that’s 11-of-14 in an empty gym, it’s really good. That’s unreal shooting.”
For the game, Chicago went 19-of-44 from long range (43.2 percent). Los Angeles shot just 12-of-41 from distance (29.3 percent).
Reflecting on the game in the cold light of day Friday morning, former Cleveland Cavaliers-era LeBron James teammate Kendrick Perkins got brutally honest during a segment on ESPN's "First Take."
"The Lakers are in trouble," Perkins said. "That was a game last night that they needed to win and they were supposed to win. And JJ was right, that was devastating."
Perkins also painted a bleak picture for the Lakers' immediate future. With a 44-29 record, Los Angeles is currently clinging uneasily to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
"They're two-and-a-half games back from being in the play-in tournament, and have you seen the teams that they've got to play in the next couple weeks?" Perkins asked. "They have the Rockets in Houston. They have Memphis in Memphis. They have OKC twice. They have Dallas."
The Lakers are tied by record with the No. 5-seeded Memphis Grizzlies and 2.5 games ahead of the 41-31 L.A. Clippers and Golden State Warriors, the Nos. 6 and 7 seeds, respectively.
"And here's the most important thing: LeBron James is not healthy," Perkins added. "I think he's probably about 70, 75 percent. So again, we're taking about... a time where you're supposed to be peaking going into the postseason, and the Lakers are trending backwards."
In 38:45 of action against Chicago, James scored just 17 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field (0-of-5 from 3-point land), dished out 12 dimes, grabbed five rebounds, and swiped two steals, while registering a -10 plus-minus.
"My sources are telling me that he's not healthy," Perkins later added of James.
Since returning from a seven-game groin injury absence, James has not looked like himself. Across four games (during which L.A. has gone 1-3), the four-time MVP is averaging 17.8 points on .424/.077/.737 shooting splits, 7.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists (against 3.0 turnovers), and 1.5 steals a night.
Austin Reaves, while playing on a bum ankle himself, led the Lakers with 30 points.
White finished with a Bulls-best 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field (5-of-10 from distance) and 3-of-4 shooting from the foul line, plus nine assists and three rebounds. Giddey logged 25 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor (4-of-9 from deep) and 5-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe, plus 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two steals. The Bulls have won nine of their last 11 contests, including two against the Lakers in the last week.
