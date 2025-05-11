Lakers Predicted to Part Ways With Dalton Knecht in Massive Trade Idea
A major new multi-team trade proposal sees the Los Angeles Lakers moving on from their top 2024 rookie draft pick — for the second time.
Former All-American University of Tennessee shooting guard Dalton Knecht, selected with the No. 17 pick last June by L.A., was already flipped to the Charlotte Hornets, along with a 2031 first round draft pick, in exchange for rim-rolling center Mark Williams just before the 2025 trade deadline.
But the deal was rescinded — unfortunately, after the deadline had passed — when the oft-hurt 7-footer out of Duke failed his Lakers team physical. Knecht was awkwardly re-obtained by Los Angeles, who, more importantly, retained their '31 first.
But the bloom was off the proverbial rose for Knecht. The sharpshooting swingman closed out the 2024-25 regular season averaging just 8.5 points (on .456/.408/.630 shooting splits), 2.3 rebounds, and 0.8 assists a night.
But he played less than four minutes — total — during the Lakers' five-game, first round playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, having clearly lost the trust of rookie Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
An epic pitch from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report envisions a multi-step scenario where Los Angeles ditches Knecht again, this time for some major rim-rolling help.
In a series of deals with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, and Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers would reunite five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic with Daniel Gafford, the starting center on the Dallas Mavericks during the team's 2024 NBA Finals run.
Knecht would be rerouted to the Orlando Magic, who would also obtain $110K from the Nets, a $14.4 million trade exception, and a $1.5 million trade exception.
Last year on Dallas, Gafford averaged 12.3 points on 70.2 percent shooting from the floor and 68.9 percent shooting from the foul line, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.4 assists in 57 healthy bouts.
