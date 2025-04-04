Lakers Provide Major Injury Update on Maxi Kleber as Playoffs Approach
The Los Angeles Lakers have been reaping the benefits of the Luka Doncic trade for quite a while. He is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the NBA, and he gives them a new dimension.
Trading Anthony Davis for him was a no-brainer for the Lakers. He is a top-three player in the league, so almost any price was going to be the right one to bring him in.
Doncic wasn't the only player who came to Los Angeles in that trade, though. The Lakers also got Maxi Kleber in that trade.
Kleber has not played since being traded to the Lakers. He has been dealing with a foot injury that required surgery. While he isn't the main player in the trade, he's a solid player.
A recent update on Kleber should make Lakers fans happy. He has finally progressed to the point that he is doing on-court activities. There's a chance he's ready at some point in the playoffs.
While there is no definitive timetable for his return, the progress he is making is good. The Lakers could use a center who can make some threes off the bench.
Kleber is not going to help the Lakers much defensively, which is probably where they need the most help. They already have plenty of offensive firepower with Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves.
Any production that Kleber is able to give the Lakers is an added bonus. At this point, he is someone who is considered a fringe rotation guy.
Los Angeles lost a critical game against the Warriors on Thursday night. They are now fourth in the Western Conference standings and are just two games ahead of the eighth spot in the West.
Kleber likely won't be back soon enough to help the Lakers in their seeding fight, but he can surely help when the playoffs do start. The Lakers have to try to avoid the play-in in the meantime.
So far this year, Kleber is averaging three points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
