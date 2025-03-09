Lakers’ LeBron James Exits Match Against Celtics With Injury
In this story:
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has exited the match against the Boston Celtics.
The reason is unknown, but he was grabbing the inside of his left leg.
He left in the fourth quarter with 6:44 left.
Update: James has been ruled out for the rest of the game due to a groin strain.
James finishes the game with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and nine assists.
The severity of the injury is unknown. It would be a massive blow for L.A. if they were to be without their 40-year-old superstar for a significant period of time.
Saturday's game was the start of a four-game road trip for the Lakers. Not only that, but this month of March is grueling for the purple and gold, whose schedule is not easy.
Published |Modified