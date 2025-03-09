Lakers' LeBron James Could Miss 'Weeks, Not Days' Following Injury vs Celtics: Report
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left the team's game against the Boston Celtics early due to a groin injury that he suffered. Many held a collective fear that this could be serious and it seems that it could be.
According to ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin, James could be out for weeks, not days due to this new injury.
This would certainly be a massive blow to the Lakers' chances down the stretch of the season if James were to miss a chunk of time. James has been one of the main factors for the Lakers this season and his presence would be massively missed on both ends of the court.
The star has been playing like an MVP this season despite his advanced age. James is in the middle of his 22nd season in the NBA but he has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
James has averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists this season for the Lakers. The veteran has also shot 39.1 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
This also isn't great timing as the Lakers have dealt with some injuries of late. Forward Rui Hachimura has been out for a few games and he won't be re-evaluated for at least another week according to Lakers head coach JJ Redick.
Los Angeles will need to manage the next few weeks without James assuming that he will be sidelined. Luckily for them, they have star guard Luka Doncic in the fold and he should be able to help this team withstand the loss of James on the court.
The Lakers have been playing well lately but if they want to reach their goal of winning another NBA title, they will need James healthy. The hope is that the injury isn't too serious and James will be able to return as soon as possible.
With the postseason starting in a little over a month, the Lakers are hoping James can come back to give them all time to prepare.
