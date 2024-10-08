Lakers Reveal New Court, City Edition Jerseys
The Los Angeles Lakers recently rocked some intriguing new threads via their official team YouTube channel.
L.A. players were filmed showing off and reacting to their fresh 2024-25 "California Destiny" City Edition jerseys. The new jerseys have "Lake Show" emblazoned on the chest area. The bodies of the jerseys are black/deep purple at the top and fade into a lighter shade as they trail down. "Lake Show," some outer trimming, and the outline of players' jersey numbers are all in gold coloring.
"Man, these might be my favorite, I'm not even gonna lie to you," starting point guard D'Angelo Russell reflected in the video.
"Ooh, 'Lake Show,'" an appreciative Rui Hachimura said of the text adorning the front of the jerseys.
"The purple and black kind of blended color is super-cool," noted 3-and-D reserve swingman Max Christie, fresh off inking a new $32 million deal to stay with the team this summer.
LeBron James gave the best non-answer answer of the film session with regards to his feelings about the actual quality of the jersey.
"This is definitely a representation of the Lakers and the city, that's for sure," James said, seemingly sidestepping whether or not he actually liked the look of the fresh fit. The man knows exactly how to handle a cagey soundbite.
Players were next shown an iPad detailing the club's adjusted Crypto.com Arena "City Edition" homecourt design, to coincide with the games in which Los Angeles players don the jerseys.
"Oh, I think it goes with the jerseys perfect," starting shooting guard Austin Reaves said.
"Oh, so when we wear these, this is gonna be the court?" nine-time All-Star center Anthony Davis asked.
"That's the first time we've ever had a new court, right?" Christie wondered to the film crew.
"Yeah that's sick man, that new 'Lake Show' really stands out," Russell added of the court.
"Dang, the black is tough," rookie guard Bronny James laughed.
"Pretty dope right there baby," James reflected. "And the new Jumbotron too right?" Christie asked. "We upgraded a lot this year, it's gonna be good."
According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Los Angeles is set to rock the City Edition jerseys against All-Star power forward Paolo Banchero, ex-Lakers champion shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the rising Orlando Magic on November 21 at home.
Los Angeles has lost both its first, relatively meaningless exhibition games thus far this year, against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
The team will next have an opportunity to get a win on the board Thursday, when they travel to Milwaukee to suit up against old pals Taurean Prince, Brook Lopez and the rest of the Bucks.
