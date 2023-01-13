Lakers: Rival Executive Thinks LeBron James Likeliest To Land With This Former Team If Traded

It's safe to say LeBron James has plenty of mileage. Entering his 20th season in the league, James still remains one of the top players in the league, but the Lakers may have to make the tough decision to have him traded.

The Lakers need to add youth to their roster. Russell Westbrook will also be gone by the end of the season giving the Lakers plenty of money to work with and build around Anthony Davis.

James provides a great deal of success for any team and one executive believes it's not out of the question to see him back in the eastern conference. Back with a team he's all too familiar with (via Heavy).

“That is the most likely thing, if he wants it all to end on a good note. Go back to Cleveland one last time. It is a good team, you can win, and it is where it all started. No one’s going to hate him for going to Cleveland again. The trick is getting the numbers to match up, if you could do something with Kevin Love’s contract, that could be the key.”

In this situation, the Laker would get to keep their top draft picks, but what would they be able to get in return for the aging future Hall of Famer?

James going to the Cavs would be an elegant way to wrap his career, but it probably would require the Cavs to give up All-Star center Jarrett Allen, as well as Isaac Okoro, the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft. If Love gets a contract extension, he could be the added piece to make the numbers work.

It's a move that can set the Lakers up for success. The work won't be done but with the right moves before James leaves perhaps the Lakers can be back in the postseason discussion once again.