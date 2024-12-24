Lakers Rival Reportedly Looking at Similar Trade Targets Ahead of Deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers look like the team we saw at the beginning of the season, except they are playing way better defense. The Lakers are playing good basketball as we approach the end of the year, and it's great to see.
While that is the case, it doesn't negate the fact that the Lakers need to make pivotal roster changes as we approach the ever-so-important trade deadline in early February.
The Lakers will be one of the more active teams, at least, they are reported to be. L.A. has their eye on many of the top targets, but they aren't the only team looking to make a big trade.
One of L.A.'s biggest rivals, the Sacramento Kings, is reported to in many similar trade targets ahead of the deadline.
According to Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Kings are interested in many of the similar names the Lakers are interested in.
"There are some familiar names who appear to be back on their radar, league sources said. Among them: Portland’s Jerami Grant, Utah’s John Collins or Washington’s Jonas Valančiūnas and Kyle Kuzma. Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson is known to be of significant interest, as is — to a lesser degree — the Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith."
The Lakers have been linked to many of the names above, including Jonas Valančiūnas, Kyle Kuzma, Cam Johnson, and Dorian Finney-Smith. It is unlikely the Lakers will get all of those players, but the hope is that they at least get two or even three of them.
As we've learned, this new CBA makes it extremely difficult to trade, but not impossible. There is a deal out here, or two, that the Lakers can make to better their roster and be competitive enough to make a deep playoff run.
The Kings are on a downward spiral. They have lost four games in a row, including two to the Lakers at home. There is some turmoil for the Kings, as reports suggest that De'Aaron Fox's time in Sacramento is coming to an end.
A lot can happen from now till early February, but one thing is for sure: other teams will be vying for the same players the Lakers are, not just the Kings.
If the Lakers fail to make a trade, expect an unhappy LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
