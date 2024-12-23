Lakers Have Reportedly Called Bronny James Up to NBA Ahead of Pistons Game
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly called rookie guard Bronny James up to the NBA ahead of their matchup with the Detroit Pistons. NBA insider Marc Stein reported the news in his latest substack.
Whether James actually plays in the game against the Pistons will be a whole different part of the process. Los Angeles has had James on the bench for many NBA games already this season but never put him into the game action.
Stein also wrote that many scouts believe James should stay in the G League, where he can get the most reps.
“The unanimous view I heard from watching scouts at the Showcase is that James needs as much time as he can get in the G League to improve all aspects of his point guard play, from his floor game to (especially) his ability to make shots.”
Los Angeles has been shuffling James between the G League and the NBA as they put him through a development plan. James has been playing much better of late in the G League and looks to have finally put things together on the floor.
The rookie did see a nosedive in terms of scoring in his last game. but otherwise has done well. James has shown great instincts on the defensive end of the floor, contonuing his progression from college.
The Lakers believe that the rookie can eventually become an impactful player at the NBA level. James has kept his head down despite all the criticism that has come his way.
The rookie guard has allowed his game to do the talking for him and so far, he has done well. Being the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny was always going to have an extra spotlight on him at all times.
But he has handled it well and simply just played basketball. Bronny has been learning what he can from his experiences and it has shown in his performance on the court.
If he can continue his strong play, there could be more time for him at the NBA level down the line.
