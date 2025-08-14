Lakers Insider Reveals What Changes Will Occur Under New Ownership
The Los Angeles Lakers now have a new owner in Mark Walter. The owner of the Dodgers will have some changes that he will make once he officially takes over the team.
Those changes are things that Jeanie Buss and the entire Buss family have needed to make for a while. Walter has shown during his ownership with the Dodgers that he's not afraid to spend money.
One Lakers insider recently brought up some of the changes that Lakers fans can expect under Walter as he looks to modernize the organization.
Dan Woike of The Athletic detailed some of the changes that Walter will be looking to make with the Lakers.
"One thing that fans should know — modernization efforts began prior to the sale with the Lakers further investing in things like analytics and medical staffing. But there was, to some extent, a budget. With deeper-pocketed ownership, it’s reasonable to expect the Lakers will be able to take more risks in the ways they spend on non-salary cap matters."
For whatever reason, Buss didn't want to spend the money necessary to have a modern analytics department. That's something that almost every other team in the NBA has invested in.
There have been complaints about the medical situation, including there not being enough massage tables within the facility. These are easy fixes that Walter will have no issues fixing.
These are small changes, but they should help the overall operation of the team and their performance out on the court for future seasons.
These small changes won't solve everything for the Lakers
While changing these things will be good for LA, they won't solve everything for the Lakers. They still have to make the right roster decisions and sign the right players to the right kinds of deals.
The Lakers are hoping to improve on last season, when they were the third seed in the Western Conference. Of course, they were eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In order to get over that hump, they have to make some bigger changes around the actual construction of the roster over the next few years.
