Lakers' Role Player Convinced Team is Among Conference Elite
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very quiet offseason other than retaining some of their own free agents. One of those was forward Max Christie as the team re-signed him to a four-year deal that is worth $32 million.
Christie was a second-round pick in 2022 and the Lakers have some big plans for him moving forward. Many see the Lakers falling behind other teams this offseason but Christie rebuffed that notion.
He spoke with Lakers insider Jovan Buha of the Athletic and detailed that despite the lack of offseason moves, he still sees Los Angeles among the elites in the Western Conference.
“If you kind of look at the blueprint with teams that have been winning recently, for the most part, a lot of the teams stick together for a while, right?” Christie said. “I like the idea of us kind of running it back with the group that we have. I think, on paper, especially, we’re a really, really good team. …
“We made the playoffs both years. We ran into a really good Denver team that gave us trouble both years. … We were right there. We’re so close. We might as well just keep trying to build together.”
Where things stand, the Lakers seem to be okay with the idea of running things back. The roster is full of players and the team is just under the dreaded second apron. So for Los Angeles to make any moves, they will have to shed both roster space and cap space.
Last season, the former Michigan State Spartan averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. He wasn't given the run that he deserved but all is expected to change this season.
Christie seems to be in the plans for next season after having an inconsistent sophomore season last year. He plans to slot into a bench role and will play a three-and-D role for the team throughout the season.
“I think both of us are really on the same schedule, if you will, in terms of how I want to be used and how he wants to use me within the offense, within the rotation,” Christie said. “… I’m going to be a good part of the offense and defense and the rotation just in general, so I’m looking forward to that.”
If Christie can improve his game, the Lakers will be in a great spot. He will play a crucial role in the success of the team this season and Los Angeles is excited to see what he can do.
More Lakers: LA Banking on Internal Improvement Rather Than Moves This Summer