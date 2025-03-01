Lakers' Rui Hachimura Given Unfortunate Injury Update Following Knee Issue
The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a roll lately but over the past few games, they have suffered a few unfortunate injuries. One of which has come to forward Rui Hachimura as he suffered an injury in their win over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this week.
The Lakers were hopeful that the injury wasn't overly severe but the forward hadn't undergone imaging yet. Now the Lakers are saying that the team will reassess Hachimura in about a week following his knee injury.
Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that head coach JJ Redick mentioned that Hachimura has left patella tendinopathy in his knee.
The hope is that Hachimura won't have to miss too many games, especially with the tough schedule that the Lakers have coming up. The forward has become one of the more crucial pieces to this team due to his shooting and defensive ability.
For the year, Hachimura has averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Hachimura has also been shooting lights out from beyond the 3-point line, holding a shooting percentage of 41 percent for the year.
The veteran has placed himself among the best that the Lakers have to offer and he has really helped this team find its form. Hachimura has been more consistent this season as well and it has translated to more success for the Lakers on the court.
In addition to Hachimura, guard Austin Reaves has suffered an injury as well. Reaves left the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday early due to a scary issue.
With this injury, Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, and Dalton Knecht are all likely to see more minutes if Reaves has to miss any time. Unlike with Hachimura, the Lakers may not be as hopeful with the injury to Reaves.
Calf injuries can be tricky so Los Angeles will likely be cautious with holding Reaves out until he is fully ready to return. Both Reaves and Hachimura are massive parts of what the Lakers do on both sides of the ball so the hope is that they can return sooner rather than later.
