Lakers' Rui Hachimura to Return to Japan This Summer
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Rui Hachimura is heading back to his native Japan during the 2025 offseason.
The 6-foot-8 Gonzaga product enjoyed a solid third season with Los Angeles, although surely he and the Lakers are unsatisfied with being sent home quite so soon. Across 59 regular season contests (57 starts), the 27-year-old posted solid averages of 13.1 points on .509/.413/.770 shooting splits, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
In a new announcement on his official X account, Hachimura has revealed that he will be returning to his native Japan from August 18-20 to oversee one of his basketball camps.
Hachimura and the Lakers were ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five brisk games, despite boasting homecourt advantage in the first round.
During the series, Hachimura himself logged averages of 14.8 points while slashing .491/.484/1.000 shooting splits, 4.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest.
Next season, Hachimura will be in the final season of the three-year, $51 million deal he inked with Los Angeles as a free agent in the summer of 2023. He'll earn a very tradeable $18.3 million.
Los Angeles made a seismic deal just ahead of the trade deadline, flipping 10-time All-Star center Anthony Davis, 3-and-D swingman Max Christie, and a 2029 first round draft pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic, injured center Maxi Kleber, and deep-bench forward Markieff Morris.
The team's failure in the first round is a clear indicator that the roster may need to be more drastically reconfigured around Doncic this offseason.
Hachimura is perhaps the club's best non-Austin Reaves trade chip, beyond its two All-Stars of course. Los Angeles clearly needs more rim protection and wing defense.
Although Hachimura is the Lakers' starting small forward, he is positionally more of a power forward. Dorian Finney-Smith could theoretically replace him in L.A. first five, were Hachimura to be moved for a starting caliber center.
