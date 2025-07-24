Lakers Rumors: Dalton Knecht's Trade Value Has Taken Massive Hit, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers have already tried to trade Dalton Knecht once in his career. He was involved in the Mark Williams trade that the Lakers tried to execute at the trade deadline.
Instead, the Lakers called off the trade because they didn't like what was in Williams' physical. With the trade being canceled, Knecht had to return to Los Angeles.
Knecht now knows that the Lakers don't have a vested interest in his future. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it might be significantly tougher to trade him now than it was.
After he came back in the failed trade, Knecht fell out of the rotation. When he was out there, his performance fell off a cliff. His performance during Summer League has further lowered his stock.
According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, Knecht has almost no trade value right now.
“Summer League has not helped Knecht’s stock, and I don’t think at this point he is valued as a first-round pick, in terms of an asset valuation. That was what I heard in Vegas from talking to multiple people, non-Lakers people, just gauging what would you give for Dalton Knecht? Or if the Lakers are putting Dalton Knecht in a trade, what is he worth? And the feedback I got was, no longer worth a first-round valuation.”
It's incredibly disappointing that the Lakers would not be able to recoup a first-round pick if they tried to trade Knecht. They clearly have given up on him pretty quickly in his NBA career.
Knecht has to play some better basketball during training camp and in preseason if he wants to have any shot of continuing his career with the Lakers. He probably wants out at this point, though.
It seems too early to give up on Knecht, but LeBron James is on a win-now timeline. He wants them to get older players who can help them accomplish the goal of winning a championship.
Adding Marcus Smart is a big blow to Knecht's chances of getting back into the rotation. It's very likely that he ends up riding the bench this season until the Lakers can find somewhere to trade him.
