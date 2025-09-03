Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Denies Report That LeBron James Wanted Out of LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to build around Luka Doncic for the future, which makes sense. He will be the face of the team for the next decade now that they have him locked in for another three years.
LeBron James was reportedly not happy that it was happening. Because of that, the trade rumors were surrounding him all summer long. It looks like he will be with LA to start the year.
Despite the rumors that were floating around James, one NBA insider doesn't believe that he ever wanted to leave Los Angeles.
More news: Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal Gets Brutally Honest On 2004 Finals Loss
Lakers insider believes LeBron James is happy in LA
NBA insider Jared Greenberg doesn't believe that James ever had any intention of leaving Los Angeles during the offseason. He said so on The Good World with Goodwill.
“LeBron had the opportunity this summer to be a free agent and sign wherever he wanted… He didn’t want to sign for the minimum, he did not want to give away his no-trade clause. … Don’t then be confused as to why he’s still a Laker.”
If James wants to leave Los Angeles, he likely won't do so until after the season. He has the chance to opt out of his current deal and sign with a new team in free agency.
James has never asked for a trade during his NBA career, something that cannot be said about other superstars in the league. That's something that is important to him and how he views his legacy.
More news: Former Lakers Rival Claims Kobe Bryant 'Cheated' at Basketball
The Lakers will not trade LeBron James unless he begs them to
New owner Mark Walter does not want to be known as the guy who traded away James. He is one of the best players in the history of the league, and that would not be a good move for a new NBA owner.
Walter is looking to help his team win a championship. Trading James gets the Lakers further away from that goal, not closer. That means James is likely not going anywhere this season.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.