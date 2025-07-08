Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Makes Prediction on De'Anthony Melton in Free Agency
Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have filled their biggest roster need by signing Deandre Ayton to be their starting center, LA has shifted its focus to helping improve the roster defensively.
Los Angeles is searching for some players off the bench who can help them be a better defensive team. This was the biggest issue that they faced in the playoffs against the Timberwolves.
One player that they have been rumored to be interested in is De'Anthony Melton. Melton has been linked to the Lakers in the last few weeks.
While there are other teams linked to him, Bleacher Report believes that the Lakers are one of the teams that are most interested in bringing him in.
Melton has struggled to stay on the court in each of the last two seasons, playing a total of just 44 games. It's one of the issues that the Lakers have to face if they bring him in.
What is attractive to them is the fact that Melton is able to guard the other team's best guard while also hitting 3's. He is a very good corner 3-point shooter, as well.
Since the Lakers are trying to win the title next season, they have to be sure that Melton is going to be healthy enough to play an entire season. That's something he's failed to do in each of the last two seasons.
Right now, the Lakers don't have guards who come off the bench that they can rely on from a health standpoint. Gabe Vincent has had his problems staying on the court during his stint with LA.
The Lakers are going to be in search of guys who can be good enough defensively to possibly close games, either at the guard or the forward spot.
Adding Ayton gives them a little bit more breathing room when it comes to adding bench players. He makes up for some bad acquisitions because he can protect the rim.
In just six games with the Golden State Warriors this season, Melton averaged 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.
