Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on LeBron James to Cavs Trade
Rumors surrounding LeBron James' future in Los Angeles have been circulating for several weeks.
The future of the Lakers superstar in LA is in limbo. James opted into his $52.6 million contract with the Lakers this summer, and while some view that as a sign of him staying in Los Angeles, there is a chance that he could leave the city and team he has spent the last seven years with.
Nothing has been said by him or his camp thus far, or at least nothing definitive; however, that could change in the next few days, weeks, or months.
There has been a handful of teams that could be in line to trade for the four-time MVP, including his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. While on paper, the Cavaliers have the tools and resources to make a trade, ESPN's Brian Windhorst doesn't see it that way.
In a recent radio appearance on 850 ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst noted how the Cavaliers “can’t feasibly” trade for James.
"With a straight face, I can't say that it's impossible, but you have to understand, they can't feasibly trade for him," said Windhorst.
James' future in Los Angeles is uncertain, which is why numerous rumors are circulating about a potential trade.
The Lakers superstar spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cleveland and another four seasons from 2014-18 before he packed it up and moved to LA in the summer of 2018.
His career in Cleveland is certainly one for the books, as he averaged 27.2 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from beyond the arc in 849 games and 39 minutes of action.
Additionally, he was named MVP twice and selected to one of the three All-NBA teams 10 times. James eventually led the Cavaliers to their first and only title in franchise history in 2016 after a historic 3-1 comeback to the 73-win Golden State Warriors.
James is currently the oldest active player in the NBA; however, he is just as impactful. There have been rumors that James' relationship with the Lakers' front office is not at its best, so a trade is a possibility this summer.
