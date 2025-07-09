Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Andrew Wiggins Trade to LA
It's no secret the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to upgrade the wing position.
As currently constituted, there's not a proven wing defender on the roster that can credibly guard the opposing team's best player for long stretches. With Dorian Finney-Smith now in Houston, some of that onus may fall on recent acquisition Jake LaRavia.
Second-round draft pick Adou Thiero was also selected for his presumed prowess in combing athleticism and defensive aggressiveness to combat wing scorers.
Even then, LaRavia and Thiero are both young players without a proven track record. It's nearly impossible to expect the duo, let alone one of those youngsters to fulfill that role at a high level.
Many within Lakers Nation have narrowed their focus to Miami Heat wing Andrew Wiggins. Reports seem to indicate that the Heat have made him available. Having said that, knowing that the Lakers are desperate for an athletic wing defender, the asking price seemingly has been out of Rob Pelinka's price range.
Lakers insider Jovan Buha said Monday during a question-and-answer session, "I don't know if Wiggins at this point is looking realistic" given what the Miami Heat are asking for in return.
While Wiggins would represent an upgrade at the wing position, a package involving Rui Hachimura, last year's first round pick Dalton Knecht, and a future first round pick appears to be unreasonably high.
Hachimura has developed into an NBA-level starter over the last couple of seasons. Knecht, while he had a rough initial year in LA, is still an athlete with some real range and scoring ability from the perimeter.
It could be a situation where the Heat eventually lower their asking price as training camp inches closer and closer. Miami has a host of guard/wing types on its roster, and Wiggins doesn't appear to be a longterm fit with the rest of the young core.
At the same time, if the asking price remains high, the Lakers must pivot and look into other options. The free agent group of wings has effectively dried up — meaning that some sort of upgrade will most likely come via trade.
