Lakers Notes: LeBron James Trade Updates, LeBron Not Happy With LA, Rob Pelinka Talks Signing

Nelson Espinal

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers and superstar LeBron James are seemingly heading in two different directions.

There are rumors flying about whether or not James will be traded or even bought out by the Lakers franchise.

James' frustration is a result of the Lakers planning their team around Luka Doncic and not the longtime Laker forward who delivered the team a title.

Adding fuel to the fire, ESPN published a story about a secret meeting held between the Lakers front office and star Luka Doncic without the presence of James.

In other news, president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka opened up about the reasoning behind the signing of Jake LaRavia, who is joining the Lakers on a two-year deal.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

