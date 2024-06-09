Lakers News: New Timeline For Dan Hurley Decision Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers coaching search took a major turn when their interest in UConn men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley was revealed last Thursday. The Lakers are reportedly pursuing Hurley, who is the two-time reigning NCAA National Champion.
The Lakers met with Hurley for a formal interview on Friday, and Hurley reportedly would take the weekend to think over the decision. Hurley also planned to speak with his UConn team and their recruits.
The meeting with his players was initially going to take place on Friday but then moved to Sunday. Now, there's a chance the meeting with his UConn players might wait until Monday, per Adam Zagoria.
While Hurley appears to have become the favorite for the role, former NBA player J.J. Reddick remains a strong candidate for the position and has not been ruled out for the job.
Regardless of who the Lakers hire, the expectations will be high for them with LeBron James and Anthony Davis still on the team. Darvin Ham led the Lakers to the playoffs in each of his two years as head coach — including to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 — but it was far from enough for him to keep his job as his decision-making was questioned and the Lakers could not beat the Denver Nuggets.
Ham is far from the only coach to barely last with the Lakers. No Lakers coach has lasted more than three years with the team since Phil Jackson left in 2011 after six years.
The next coach will be expected to lead the Lakers to a championship title, especially before LeBron retires. With Hurley's reputation and track record of winning in the college ranks, he appears to be a strong fit to do so.
