Lakers Rumors: Trade Proposal Has LA Land Star Center and Lonzo Ball
The Los Angeles Lakers have a big need for a starting center. They have made it clear ever since the failed trade for Mark Williams that they aren't happy with their options at that spot.
Acquiring one via trade this summer is the best way for them to get an upgrade at that spot. There are going to be a few different centers that will be available this offseason via a trade.
While the Lakers don't have a lot of cap space, they do have the assets necessary to get a center who can help them be better prepared for the playoffs.
Crazy trade proposal has the Los Angeles Lakers landing a solid center and Lonzo Ball
Bleacher Report has a crazy four-team trade scenario that would see the Lakers land Jakob Poeltl and Lonzo Ball in the end. Here is the full scenario:
Toronto Raptors get:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (from Bucks)
- Jalen Smith (from Bulls)
- Jevon Carter (from Bulls)
Milwaukee Bucks get:
- RJ Barrett (from Raptors)
- Gradey Dick (from Raptors)
- Chris Boucher (sign-and-trade from Raptors)
- Ja'Kobe Walter (from Raptors)
- Gabe Vincent (from Lakers)
- 2025 No. 9 (this and the following picks are all from Raptors)
- 2026 first-round swap rights
- 2026 Lakers second-rounder
- 2027 first-round pick
- 2028 first-round swap rights
- 2029 first-round pick
- 2030 first-round swap rights
- 2031 first-round pick
- 2032 first-round swap rights (top-five protected for the Raptors)
Los Angeles Lakers get:
- Jakob Poeltl (from Raptors)
- Lonzo Ball (from Bulls)
Chicago Bulls get:
- Dalton Knecht (from Lakers)
- Jarred Vanderbilt (from Lakers)
- Shake Milton (from Lakers)
- AJ Lawson (from Raptors)
- $10 million trade exception (Ball)
- $9 million trade exception (Smith)
- $1.5 million trade exception (Carter)
The Lakers would send out four players and a second-round pick in this mega-deal, and would only get Poeltl and Ball in return. While Poeltl is solid, this may be too steep of a price to pay for him.
Ball is not what he was when he was drafted by the Lakers. His career was almost over before he was able to make a comeback this season. Still, his skills have clearly diminished.
If this is a trade that was offered to the Lakers, they would likely sit this one out. They don't get nearly enough in return to justify losing Dalton Knecht and Gabe Vincent.
Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez
