Former Lakers Legend Believes LA Doesn't Need a Center
The Los Angeles Lakers seemingly will be searching for a center this offseason. On the surface, that seems like it's the biggest need for the team heading into next year.
Without a player who can protect the rim and make up for the mistakes that the backcourt makes, the Lakers aren't going to be able to make big moves in the playoffs.
Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are very good offensive players, but neither of them is a good defender. That's an issue, especially if they don't have a rim protector who can help make up for that.
Former Lakers legend doesn't believe the Lakers need to get a new center
Despite the fact that most NBA pundits believe that the Lakers need to get a center, one former Lakers legend doesn't think that the Lakers need to get one.
Michael Cooper believes that the Lakers are just fine at the center position. Speaking on his podcast, Showtime with Coop, he doesn't believe that the Lakers need an improvement at that spot.
“So the Lakers can get away with Hayes if they keep him. Vanderbilt playing big, Maxi Kleber.
“I think those players are the type of new NBA center. So, once the Lakers get their philosophy down on defense, what they want to do with certain teams and you can’t play everything the same way, the Lakers are going to be good, man, and they’re going to win a championship.”
Cooper believes that keeping Vanderbilt and having a healthy Maxi Kleber will be enough for what the Lakers want to accomplish next season.
The Lakers are likely going to get a center anyway. They believe internally that they need to improve at that spot because of what the playoffs showed. They need a true rim protector.
None of the guys that Cooper named is a really good shot-blocker. The Lakers will have to trade for one because of how little cap space they have to sign a center good enough to come in.
The Lakers will be looking to add a center as soon as free agency starts.
Lakers Urged to Zero In on Knicks Star This Offseason