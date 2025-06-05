Lakers vs Blazers Game 7: Revisiting Shaq and Kobe Bryant's Iconic Alley-Oop
The Los Angeles Lakers created one of the most iconic moments in the history of the NBA when Kobe Bryant threw an alley-oop to Shaquille O'Neal in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
They did this on the way to beating the Portland Trail Blazers in the Wesern Conference Finals so that they could advance to the NBA Finals. This happened 25 years ago.
This moment was one of many that helped the Lakers win their first of three straight NBA championships. The Lakers ended up beating the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals in 2000.
Read more: Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez
Los Angeles started their dynasty with this game and this alley-oop. It was the moment that everyone remembers from the time that Kobe and Shaq spent together.
The Lakers became a franchise that a new generation of fans became enthralled with once they won the first of these championships. Beating the Trail Blazers, who were led by Scottie Pippen at the time, was a big deal.
Of course, the Shaq and Kobe era didn't last forever. After the third championship, Shaq and Kobe weren't able to win again in 2004, and that was it.
Shaq was then traded to the Miami Heat. He would go on to win another title with Dwayne Wade in 2006 without Kobe, while Kobe would go on to win back-to-back titles without Shaq in 2009 and 2010.
Those two starts were too good to play with each other for any longer than they did. Their egos were too large, but that is also what made each of them so dominant in their own way.
More Lakers news: Austin Reaves’ Future With Lakers May Already Be Decided
Los Angeles hasn't found the same kind of success since that era of basketball. It's very hard to have that kind of sustained success.
Now that Luka Doncic has been brought into Los Angeles, the Lakers are hoping that they can have another era that is similar to that of the Shaq and Kobe era.
Together, they won three titles. Separately, Kobe won five and Shaq won four. That's pretty good for two players on the same team.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Star Says Social Media Ruined LeBron James
Lakers News: LeBron James Podcast Rips Into Basketball Pundit Brian Windhorst
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.