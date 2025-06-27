Lakers Second-Guessing Trade Move for One Highly Coveted Player
The Los Angeles Lakers are still in the middle of their search for a center this offseason. That is clearly their top priority for the team this summer as they look to improve their team.
In order to do that, they will likely have to trade for a center whom they would feel comfortable enough starting. They don't have enough cap space to sign one of the top free agents.
One of the players they have been linked to showing interest in is Nets center Nic Claxton. That interest might have changed in the last few days.
It seems like the Lakers are having second thoughts about trading for Claxton, according to The Athletic's Dan Woike. That is a bit surprising, considering the type of player that he is.
Claxton is a premier shot blocker and an excellent rebounder. He's also just 26 years old, so he is on the same timeline as Luka Doncic. However, he wasn't very good this year.
Claxton is coming off his worst season in three years, which might cause some concern for the Lakers, despite the archetype of player that he is.
Another issue for the Lakers could be the contract that Claxton is signed to. He will make $25.3 million next year, although his contract does go down every year from here on out.
Claxton won't come cheap in a trade, either. The Nets know that he is one of the most valuable assets they have. They could be saving him for a really big move, something like a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.
Los Angeles needs to narrow in on a center and trade for him before free agency starts. Claxton is still one of the best options available for them because of his skills.
Claxton would fit perfectly next to Doncic and LeBron James at this stage of their careers. Even if he ends up forcing the Lakers to trade a couple of first-round picks, it's something they should look at doing.
This past season, Claxton averaged 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
