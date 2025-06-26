Lakers Reportedly Engaging in Talks to Add Wing This Offseason
The Los Angeles Lakers know that the center position is the biggest need that they are looking to fill. That's the clear top priority for the team as this offseason goes along.
They didn't make any trades during the first round of the NBA Draft to help facilitate that. They also didn't make any picks because they didn't have any available.
Center isn't the only position that they need to find an upgrade for. They also need a more defensive-minded forward. They might trade for one at some point this summer, too.
There are some rumors that are picking up steam that the Lakers could make a move for a forward sooner rather than later. In fact, they are in active discussions about it right now.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Lakers are in active discussions to add a forward via trade. It's unclear what forwards they are looking at, but they seem to have one in mind.
Los Angeles needs to get a center to help support the frontcourt before they solve whatever issue they have at forward. LeBron James isn't getting any younger, so they need to win now.
The Lakers are thinking that they can compete in the Western Conference despite how good every other team in the conference is. They were the three-seed this year, but lost in the first round.
Part of the reason they lost is that they didn't have enough defense to keep the Timberwolves from getting to the rim. It's an issue that they have to fix before they get into next year.
Los Angeles might be able to acquire both a center and a forward from the same team, depending on the team they are engaging in talks with. They need to find guys who can fit with James and Luka Doncic.
It won't be Mark Williams, who actually got traded to the Suns. Phoenix didn't seem as worried about his physical as the Lakers were. That's a decision that the Lakers could ultimately regret.
