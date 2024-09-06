Lakers Sign Former Dallas Mavericks Forward To Add Roster Depth
The Los Angeles Lakers are shoring up their team ahead of training camp.
The Lakers have re-signed their own former two-way player, forward Alex Fudge, the team announced in a press statement Thursday night.
Although exact terms of the agreement have not been revealed, it appears most likely that the deal is an Exhibit 10 contract. All 15 of the Lakers' standard roster spots are filled, as are L.A.'s three two-way slots.
The 21-year-old went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft following two NCAA seasons, first with Louisiana State University in 2021-22, next with the University of Florida in 2022-23. He agreed to a two-way deal with the Lakers, and logged time with L.A.'s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, in El Segundo.
Los Angeles waived him after he appeared in just four games for the Lakers proper in January.
Fudge then inked a two-way deal for two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks in March. He suited up for just two games with Dallas. Because his contract wasn't converted into a standard deal prior to the 2024 playoffs, Fudge did not get to suit up for any of the Mavericks' games during the team's run to the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.
Across 33 Showcase Cup and regular season games with the South Bay Lakers and the Mavericks' NBAGL squad, the Texas Legends, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 18.5 minutes of action. He scored a career-most 18 points while with the South Bay Lakers in a December 2 matchup against the Utah Jazz's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.
During Summer League this year, Fudge played for Dallas once again, although it appears the Mavericks ultimately opted not to sign him to a training camp agreement. In five games with the Summer League Mavericks, he averaged 4.6 points on 37.9 percent field goal shooting, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.6 steals a night.
Beyond L.A.'s established standard and two-way contracts, Fudge will join previously-announced Exhibit 10 signings Kylor Kelley and Quincy Olivari, along with reported training camp players Sean East and Jordan Goodwin. All will no doubt be hoping to become affiliate players with South Bay. Any Exhibit 10 signing who is waived ahead of the season and latches on with that team's affiliate NBAGL club becomes eligible after 60 days for a signing bonus, worth up to $77,500 this year.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes His Pick for Worst NBA Player