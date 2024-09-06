All Lakers

Lakers Legend Shaquille O'Neal Makes His Pick for Worst NBA Player

The three-time L.A. Finals MVP has a strange choice for his Worst Of All Time.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA: Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal speaks during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves' lucratively compensated center, has had a rough go of it this spring and summer. Although he helped guide Minnesota to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in two decades, his limitations as a defender were once again capitalized on by the opposition once he got there — in this case, the Dallas Mavericks' cadre of athletic bigs took advantage of the slow-footed 32-year-old.

Former Los Angeles Lakers MVP center Shaquille O'Neal, who won three straight championships and Finals MVP honors with the franchise from 2000-02, and his son Myles appeared on Complex Sports' "GOAT Talk" to unpack a variety of topics. But the viral moment happened when Myles asked his 15-time All-Star father who his "WOAT" (Worst Of All Time) was. Shaquille O'Neal claimed it was the 7-foot-1 Frenchman, although presumably that was a joke, and more of a pick for a present-tense worst player. Surely, Gobert is better than, say, 6-foot-5 center Ken Corley, who played three games and scored zero points for the 1946-47 Cleveland Rebels of the then-Basketball Association of America.

"Rudy Gobert," Shaquille O'Neal said when asked to pick the worst player ever.

"Oh my God, I knew he was going to say Rudy Gobert," Myles O'Neal laughed.

"You know why?" O'Neal added. "If you sign a contract for [$250 million], show me 250. There's a reason why I walk funny and why I can't turn my neck... because I played for my [$120 million contract I signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996]. So you got guys like him that f--- the system over. They're making all this money and they can't fucking play. So I don't respect guys like that."

In fairness, Gobert is in the midst of a five-year contract for "just" $205 million. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year has a player option worth $46.7 million during the 2025-26 season.

Gobert is a three-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA honoree, a seven-time All-Defensive Teamer, and a four-time Defensive Player of the Year. Across 76 contests for the 56-26 Timberwolves last year, he averaged 14.0 points on 66.1 percent field goal shooting and 63.8 percent foul line shooting, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.3 assists a night. O'Neal's larger contention — that the big man is not worth his salary — has merit, sure, but Gobert is still very much a plus player at present.

More Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Believes Lakers Will Have 'Rough' Start To Season

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Basketball is Alex's favorite sport, he likes the way they dribble up and down the court.

Home/News