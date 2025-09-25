Lakers Sign JJ Redick to Contract Extension, GM Rob Pelinka Announces
Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, announced that the team and head coach JJ Redick agreed to a contract extension.
Redick and Pelinka are holding a press conference for the media on Thursday at the Lakers' practice facility.
Redick initially signed on as the Lakers' head coach in June 2024, signing a four-year deal worth $32 million. The details of the contract extension have not yet been announced.
Redick just completed his first season with the Lakers. Many questioned the Lakers' decision to hire Redick, but he proved those doubters wrong in his first year, leading the Lakers to a 50-win season and securing the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
While the season didn't end as many expected, it was clear that Redick proved to be the man for the job. With only one year under his belt as a head coach, the expectation is that he will only get better from here on out.
The Redick hire was considered a gamble due to the fact that he had never had head coaching experience prior to the Lakers' job. While he was a veteran in the league and proved to be a great basketball mind, many still had their doubts, especially being the coach of a LeBron James-led team.
With the first year under his belt, the expectations will only grow for Redick. In Los Angeles, it's all about titles.
Redick can lead the Lakers to many deep playoff runs from here on out, but if it results in zero titles, his time in LA will be short-lived.
Nonetheless, it is clear that Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, and new owner Mark Walter strongly believe that Redick is the right guy for many years to come.
The Lakers have had their fair share of legendary head coaches, from Bill Sharman to Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, and Redick will do all he can to make his mark on this legendary franchise.
When is Lakers Media Day?
Los Angeles will hold its media day on Monday, September 29, and will begin training camp the day after.
The Lakers' first preseason game will take place on October 3, and their first regular-season game will be on October 21 at home against the Golden State Warriors.
