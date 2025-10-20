Lakers Star LeBron James Loses Historic Record to Kevin Durant
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James had a record taken from him by All-Star Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant this weekend.
On Sunday, Durant signed a two-year, $90 million deal with the Rockets that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season.
A Discount for Durant
His contract is not even the maximum that Durant could have commanded, rather it is a notable discount, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
“Durant was eligible for a max extension of $120M, but understood when he chose the Rockets as a trade destination that he’d be sacrificing money – in this case around $30M less – so that the sides can partner for the long term and give the franchise team-building flexibility,” Charania wrote in a post on X.
With that contract, Durrant now lays claim to the highest career earnings in NBA history, with $598.2 million in current and future career salary.
LeBron James' career earnings currently come in at an estimated $583.9 million, according to the final year remaining on his contract with LA.
The 40-year-old James entered the NBA four years before the 37-year-old Durant, when salaries were generally lower, and James took several (mild) pay cuts to build competitive rosters over the years.
Although Durant currently holds the record, James could surpass him once he signs his next deal. He becomes a free agent after this season and is likely to seek a contract close to the max salary.
While they may vie for the top top spot, Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker, who is only about $70 million behind Durant, is positioned to surpass both basketball icons in terms of top money earned.
Oklahoma City Thunder MVP point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-NBA Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum are over $120 million behind Durant, and both are just 27.
When it is all said and done, these two younger players will have earned more than legends like James and Durant, highlighting the impact of the new money entering the league through media rights deals.
The NBA has their U.S. media rights spread across multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime, NBC, and ESPN. Each platform has its own slate of games, and the NBA still has League Pass as another reveune earner.
Contracts and earnings are expected to continue rising, meaning current top players will be overtaken by future stars.
