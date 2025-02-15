Victor Wembanyama Calls Lakers' LeBron James Most Underrated Player in NBA
The 2025 NBA All-Star weekend is underway, and for the 22nd time in his career, Lakers superstar LeBron James is headlining the event.
James has been a mainstay in the event for over two decades, and it seems like it is never going to stop. It's clear that his time in the NBA is winding down, but his play tells a different story.
James is still regarded as one of the best players in the league, although he is 40 years old. We may never see anyone perform as he is at this stage.
The future Hall of Famer has been doing it for so long that some believe it has come to a point where he is underrated. At least San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama feels that way.
Wembanyama was asked whose game is the most underrated in the league, and the French big man pointed to the four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP.
“I’m going to go with LeBron,” replied Wemby in a video shared by NBA on TNT.
“Underrated just means you’re not rated at your right value, right? I think LeBron’s underrated,” he confirmed.
It's understandable where Wembanyama is coming from. James has been doing it for so long that we often take it for granted. He displays his extraordinary play night-in and night-out that some seem to forget or discredit his play.
When you have new and young rising stars doing it night-in-night, it's hard to forget that James has been doing it at a high level, although he is a lot older.
James and Wembanyama will play in Sunday's All-Star game.
James will play for the 22nd time, and Wembanyama will play for his first ever, only in his second year in the league (similar to James).
The former No. 1 overall pick in 2023 will play for Chuck’s Global Stars and face Kenny’s Young Stars in the Semifinals.
As for James, he will represent Shaq's OGs squad.
James and Wemby could face each other in the title game if they take care of Busbeis in the semifinal.
Underrated, overrated, or just right, it is clear that James has been finding new ways to enhance his game every season.
