Lakers Trade Proposal Brings $21M Wing to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the big teams to watch at the trade deadline. They want to make at least one more move to help them contend for a title. This trade proposal would see them add a veteran wing and a solid guard.
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Ayo Donsunmu, Torrey Craig
Chicago Bulls Receive: Gabe Vincent, 2029 First-Round Pick (LAL)
L.A would get Torrey Craig, who is a solid wing. While he doesn't do anything super well, he does everything pretty well.
That's the kind of player that L.A needs to add around the fringes of the roster. He's someone who is defensively versatile too, as he can guard three different positions.
More Lakers: Lakers Reportedly No Longer Considering Trade For $90M Star Wing
Donsunmu gives the Lakers a guard who can help set other players up. With D'Angelo Russell now in Brooklyn, the Lakers lack playmakers.
They have been relying on LeBron James for the bulk of their playmaking, which isn't a bad thing. Still, they need some other guys who can help get other players some open shots.
Donsunmu has proven to be a good scorer and a good passer in his young NBA career. The price of this trade would be low for the Lakers as well.
Chicago gets a first-round pick that could be very valuable in 2029. That can help them make their team better as they figure out what to do with their current core.
Read More: Former NBA Star Calls Out Lakers Fans For 'Spirit' Around LeBron James
The Bulls are stuck in the middle. They need to blow it up and start over. That first-round pick could help them do that.
Gabe Vincent is a solid player as well when he's healthy. They can wait for him to be healthy next season because this season is starting to look like a lost year.
As far as Lakers trades go, this is a pretty good one that doesn't cost a lot. It helps solve one of their biggest needs, which is playmaking.
Chicago gets what they need, which is draft compensation. It's a trade that gives both sides what they want most out of a deal.
Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds so far this season. Torrey Craig is averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists.
More Lakers:
Lakers Set to Resume Play vs Spurs Following Postponed Games Due to Wildfires