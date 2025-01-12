Former NBA Star Calls Out Lakers Fans For 'Spirit' Around LeBron James
LeBron James has done a lot for the Los Angeles Lakers. He has now been a Laker for seven seasons and has accomplished a lot in L.A.
James helped the franchise win the NBA Championship in 2020 alongside Anthony Davis. Quite frankly, the Lakers have been contenders ever since he joined L.A, except for the first couple of years.
Before the Lakers signed him, the Lakers were a bad franchise. They were not competitive once Kobe Bryant retired, and weren't competitive in his final couple of seasons as well.
Now James is 40 years old, and he is still playing some great basketball. Lakers fans still expect him to be the best player in the NBA, when that's simply not possible.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas had an epic rant calling out the Lakers fans.
Arenas had a lot to say about the Lakers fans and how they treat James, attacking them for their "spirit" around the superstar.
"How about 2013, 14, 15, 16, 17? Where was that spirit then?" asked Arenas. "Before LeBron James got there, where was the spirit of the Lakers? Where was this spirit? Kobe was there. Nobody cared. Nothing happened, no one cared. They gave him grace because it was Kobe fu*** Bryant."
Arenas is clearly frustrated with the expectations put on James' shoulders at his age. He compares Michael Jordan when he was that age with the Wizards, saying no one expected anything from him.
Fans expect James to not only be the best player on this Lakers team but also be one of the best players in the league. That's a lot of pressure to put on someone who just turned 40.
Anthony Davis was brought in to take the torch from James as the team's best player and to take that pressure off him. He has played very well this season.
Together, James and Davis are doing their best to take the Lakers deep into the playoffs. They will need to make another move or two to be true contenders.
James is averaging 23.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.8 assists this season with the Lakers.
