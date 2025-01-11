Former Lakers Star Wants LA to Trade For Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat are trying to get rid of Jimmy Butler. The situation between the two has clearly become untenable, especially after the organization suspended him for seven games due to conduct detrimental to the team.
Other teams are trying to figure out what the price might be to trade for him. Despite the issues he's having with the organization right now, he's still a really good player.
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to find a way to improve their roster further. They already made one trade to land Dorian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets.
One of the spots they are looking to improve at is the forward spot. Adding Butler would certainly help them do that, and it would give LeBron James and Anthony Davis a third star to help lift their burden.
A former Los Angeles Laker wants them to trade for Butler. Star forward Carmelo Anthony thinks it would make sense for them to bring him to L.A.
Anthony made an argument that Butler would fit in better with a team that is full of veterans like the Lakers.
"Right now? “I’m sending Jimmy to the Lakers’ best-fit Lakers. You got a veteran team, you got veteran guys on your team. Bron knows how to f**k with you, he knows what you gonna bring to the team. They need defense, you could bring that, you bring toughness and you can go get it. Bron don’t want to have to keep going and get it all. Like AD is going out there doing what he’s doing. You put Jimmy alongside!”
Los Angeles would certainly benefit from someone who can come in and create his own shot since they don't have many playmakers. Butler is a pretty good passer in his own right, too.
The issue is that both teams are close to the second apron, which means they have to have salaries match exactly when making trades. That means completing a Butler trade between these two teams would be very difficult.
Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game for the Heat this season.
