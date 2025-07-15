Lakers Trading LeBron James Now Probable, Says Insider
Bleacher Report NBA writer Greg Swartz believes that a trade involving Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James isn't just possible, but probable during the offseason.
"A James trade should be viewed not just as possible at this point, but probable," Swartz's article reads.
"It wouldn't be easy for the Lakers to move $52.6 million salary and still keep together a roster that can compete for a championship, but a handful of possibilities exist. James and the Lakers would have to work together on any potential deal since he has a no-trade clause. A buyout would be ideal for James, but that would make no sense for Los Angeles."
Whispers of a trade surrounded the four-time MVP after his agent Rich Paul released a statement to ESPN about James' decision to exercise his $52.6 million player option ahead of the 2025-26 season.
"LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.
"We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what's best for him."
Since Paul has released this statement, however, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported neither Paul nor James were actively seeking a trade from LA.
“Some have posited that the true cause of this situation was the Lakers not offering LeBron a contract beyond next season, but Rich Paul told me they never asked for one," said McMenamin. "Paul also made it clear to me that LeBron has not asked for a trade, and Paul hasn’t even discussed the possibility of wanting a trade in the future with the Lakers.”
With so many conflicting reports, James' future with the Lakers has raised numerous questions around the league, and is sure to be one of the most prominent storylines in the NBA for the remainder of the offseason.
