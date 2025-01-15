Lakers Update Game Schedule After Postponements Caused by Wildfires
The Los Angeles Lakers have rescheduled one of their two postponed games due to the L.A. wildfires, which have heavily affected the region.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers moved their Feb. 11 game against the Jazz to Feb. 10 and have rescheduled their postponed game against the Charlotte Hornets for Feb. 19.
This means that instead of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 11 and 12 before the All-Star break, they now have a back-to-back after the All-Star break, starting with the Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 19 and 20.
Although their game against the Hornets has been updated, the rescheduled Lakes-Spurs game will be announced at a later time.
McMenamin also shared via X.
The Lakers were supposed to tip off their five-game homestand against the Hornets on Jan. 9, but the wildfires wreaked havoc on the city.
Los Angeles now needs to return a day earlier from their mid-season break.
Nonetheless, the Lakers returned to the court on Monday but played one of their worst games of the season. They completely melted down against the Spurs in what was supposed to be a mini-series against them that started Saturday.
That was also postponed due to the wildfires.
However, the Spurs looked more like the team that wanted it more. The Spurs adjusted well to the Lakers' scheme, as they had success against them on the road a few months ago.
That didn't work, and they were run out of their own gym.
While basketball is back in the city of Los Angeles, the fires and dangerous winds could cause more destruction. As of Wednesday, about 88,000 people remain under evacuation orders, with another 84,800 under evacuation warnings due to wildfires in Los Angeles County.
The Palisades Fire and Eaton fires -- along with several smaller blazes -- have burned a combined 38,600 acres in Los Angeles County; however, containment of those fires grew Monday slightly, as firefighters took advantage of lighter winds to clear wider containment lines around the Palisades and Eaton footprints.
Here are some resources if you wish to make a donation or want more information regarding the wildfires:
- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
- Eaton Fire
- Palisades Fire
- L.A. County Fire Department
- Watch Duty
Watch Duty organizes information on a map of the U.S., which is dotted with flame icons representing active wildfires
- Genasys Protect
Genasys Protect is a citizen site and app. Officials in your community use Genasys Protect to share safety information and instructions with you during emergencies.
- To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
- Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
More Lakers: Los Angeles Reportedly No Longer Considering Trade For $90M Star Wing
Los Angeles Set to Resume Play vs Spurs Following Postponed Games Due to Wildfires
For more Lakers news, stay tuned toLakers On SI.