Lakers View JJ Redick Similarly To Championship-Winning Eastern Conference Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers search for a new head coach ended last Thursday when it was announced that former NBA guard JJ Redick would be hired. Despite his lack of experience, Redick's name jumped up around coaching circles, ultimately landing with the Lakers.
According to NBA Insiders Shams Charania, Sam Amick, and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Los Angeles views Redick in a similar light as Miami Heat championship-winning head coach Erik Spoelstra.
"But the 39-year-old Redick checks many of the boxes on the Lakers’ extensive checklist for their next coach. He’s drawn internal comparisons to a young Pat Riley as a coaching prospect who jumped from playing to the broadcast booth to the coaching chair. Los Angeles is confident he can be their version of Erik Spoelstra or Steve Kerr – a culture-setter who can grow with the franchise for over a decade."
While Redick has a long way to go before he is Spoelstra or even Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, his hiring has a lot of upside. Los Angeles has rotated coaches over the years and they believe Redick can be the one to stick around for the long haul.
If he can find success with the Lakers, it would be a credit to his basketball mind. He is seen as one of the brightest minds around and Los Angeles is excited to see what he can do for them. Of course, titles are the only goal with the Lakers so Redick has a lot of work to do this year.
