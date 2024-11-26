Lakers vs Suns: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face the Phoenix Suns for the third time this season, with a second matchup in Phoenix. The Lakers and Suns have split their previous two games 1-1, with each team earning a win at home. The two teams have not played since October, but will meet up for a third time for a group stage game in the 2024 NBA Cup.
How to Watch
Lakers-Suns will air on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be available to stream on the Fubo TV app, NBA League Pass, Sling TV, and TNT.
Odds
The Lakers are (+2.5 ) road underdogs to the Suns (-2.5), per FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 235 points. The most recent game between the Lakers and Suns in Phoenix fell short of that point total, but the first game in Los Angeles reached 239 points.
Predictions
The Suns got off to a 9-2 start this season, one of the best in the Western Conference, but have dropped to 9-7 after losing five straight games. A significant reason for these losses is the absence of two of their stars, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. Both Durant and Beal have been dealing calf injuries. Durant has been out since Nov. 8, and Beal sustained his injury on Nov. 12. The duo is expected return for their game against the Lakers, which could give them the boost they need to get back in the win column.
The Lakers have lost their last two games, falling to the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. The Magic earned a close one-point win over the Lakers, and Los Angeles went toe to toe with the Nuggets in the first half, but fell apart in the third quarter and were blown out. These losses ended a six-game winning streak for the Lakers, and have the team looking to rebound against Phoenix.
Prediction: Suns 115, Lakers 110
More
The Lakers are currently 2-0 in the group stages of the 2024 NBA Cup, with wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz. The reigning in-season tournament champions now have their toughest group stage matchups ahead, as they get set to face the Suns and then the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. The Suns are 1-1 in the group stages of the 2024 NBA Cup so far.
