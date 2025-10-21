Lakers vs Warriors Expert Predictions for NBA Opening Night
The latest chapter in the ongoing Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors rivalry tips off on Tuesday night in Crypto.com Arena, at 7 p.m. PT. Los Angeles will be without LeBron James, who's on the shelf for at least the next week with a sciatica injury. Most of the other big names are expected to suit up, however.
Here are our expert predictions for how things will shake out.
How Many Points Will Luka Doncic Score?
Noah Camras: Luka Doncic will make an Opening Night statement, leading both teams in scoring with 35 points. It will be the Luka show at the Crypto.com Arena.
More news: Lakers’ JJ Redick Provides Ominous Update on LeBron James Sciatica Injury
Alex Kirschenbaum: "Skinny Luka" dropped 31 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field (6-of-11 from distance) and 9-of-12 shooting from the charity stripe — plus nine assists and five rebounds — in LA's final preseason game, a 117-116 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Granted, it was the Kings, but still. Look for him to notch 37 for his first season opener as a Laker. But it won't be enough.
Nelson Espinal: I'm with Noah on this, look for Doncic to score 35 points tonight.
Which Matchup Will Be the Game's X-Factor?
Alex Kirschenbaum: Luka Doncic vs. Stephen Curry might be the obvious answer, but I'll go with Jimmy Butler vs. Starting Small Forward TBD. Los Angeles started Gabe Vincent on Friday alongside Austin Reaves and Doncic, essentially shifting Reaves to the starting small forward role. Assuming that remains the case today with James out and Rui Hachimura moving up a position to power forward, Butler could put the clamps down on Reaves defensively. But will Butler be willing to get cooking on the other end?
Nelson Espinal: Austin Reaves will be the Lakers' X-factor on Tuesday.
Noah Camras: The X-factor in this game will be how Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia can slow down Stephen Curry and the Warriors guards.
What's the Final Score?
Ricardo Sandoval: The Los Angeles Lakers will tip off their season with a bang, taking on their bitter rivals, the Golden State Warriors. They’ll aim to open the season on the right note, though they come into the matchup dealing with a handful of injuries. While the Lakers have the star power to match the Warriors, led by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, LA will come up short in this matchup to start the season.
Warriors 112, Lakers 106.
More news: Lakers’ LeBron James Set to Make Unfortunate Personal History With Injury Setback
Alex Kirschenbaum: Golden State has been drastically underestimated in preseason prognostications. This is a dangerous team, and if healthy at the end of the year could be a major spoiler in the Western Conference playoffs. The Lakers, meanwhile, have obvious questions marks on defense and beyond the 3-point arc. Look for a more cohesive Warriors squad to win handily.
Warriors 120, Lakers 103.
Noah Camras: The Lakers will start the Luka Doncic era on the right foot.
Lakers 111, Warriors 106.
Gabe Smallson: The Los Angeles Lakers are going to surprise a lot of doubters as they help kick off the NBA season against the Golden State Warriors sans LeBron James. The purple and gold are preparing for their first full season of superstar Luka Doncic, and he won't disappoint on opening night.
Lakers 111, Warriors 105.
Nelson Espinal: The Lakers should have a clear plan of attack on offense, alternating between Reaves and Doncic, while working in some Deandre Ayton pick and rolls. Without LeBron, the offense actually gets easier pin-down, and the defensive intensity should go up as well. The Warriors will be effective, but the Lakers should be fresh and able to fly around all over the court.
Lakers 122, Warriors 111.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.