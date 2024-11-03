Lakers Will Likely Have to Trade Star to Get Any Significant Deal Done at Deadline
No matter how good or bad the Los Angeles Lakers are, they will always be in the thick of things in the NBA.
Currently 4-2 on the young 2024-25 season, the Lakers are always looking to improve their team. This year is no different. Los Angeles is very likely to make a move this season, after making no trades last year. In order to do so, L.A. vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka may need to say goodbye to their starting shooting guard, Austin Reaves. Reaves has been in trade talks for the past year, and he could be on the move prior to the NBA trade deadline in February.
Although starting point guard D'Angelo Russell has been in the thick of trade talks, Reaves could be landing with a new team. Not only that, but it might be vital to trade Reaves if the Lakers want any return of significance.
Sam Amick of The Athletic shared that Reaves is one of six names to watch as the NBA trade market takes shape.
"If the Lakers have any chance of making a major move, it will almost certainly have to include the guard who is known to be a favorite of owner Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. This Lakers front-office group found him on the undrafted scrap heap in 2021, then saw him turn into one of their favorite in-house success stories. First-year coach JJ Redick is also known to be a huge fan of Reaves. Add that he’s on a very team-friendly deal, and it’s not hard to understand why there’s a strong reluctance to make him available."
Reaves is having a hot start to the season. He is averaging 17.3 points per game on 48.6 percent shooting from the field, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in six games and starts thus far.
The Lakers are always looking to improve, and it could come at Reaves' expense. Reaves is a fan favorite among Lakers fans, so if they do indeed trade him, the return better be worth it.
The Lakers' front office knows they need to make a move if they want to compete in a tough Western Conference. Their goal is always to win a championship, and if they believe a reasonable trade is out there that they can improve on, they will make it in a heartbeat.
