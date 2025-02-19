LaMelo Ball Injury Status Lakers vs Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play the Charlotte Hornets for the second and final time this season.
The Lakers will look for their 33rd win of the season, and while they will look to do it against a lowly Hornets team, they will have their best player on the corner, All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.
Ball is listed as probable prior to the game and will most likely be on the court tonight.
Hornets insider Rod Boone shared via X.
Ball is set to play in his first agme sicne Feb. 10 against the Brooklyn Nets. However, Ball did not play the entire game as he left due to a right ankle injury.
Ball made his second appearance after he previously missed five straight games with a left ankle sprain, only to exit the game after tweaking the other ankle at some point late in the first quarter.
He made a trip to the locker room before the Hornets announced at halftime that he would miss the remainder of the contest.
Ball missed the last five games before his most recent injury, a left ankle sprain, which he suffered on Jan. 27 against the Lakers in North Carolina.
After drilling a three-pointer with 8:47 remaining in the second quarter, Ball suffered the injury while backpedaling down the court and inadvertently stepping on the foot of the Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt.
Ball was able to get up but intentionally fouled the Lakers' Austin Reaves so that he could check out of the game, and the Hornets ruled him out soon thereafter.
The 23-year-old has been stellar in his fifth NBA season prior to the injury. He is averaging a career-high 27.3 points per game, 7.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers made, and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes over 33 appearances.
Ball didn't play in the Hornets' last game before the All-Star break, but the star floor general seems to have used the time off to recover.
The Lakers had much trouble down the stretch against the Hornets in their last meeting, although they started off hot.
With their home crowd to back them up and L.A. feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, the Lakers should come out with a sense of energy and focus like no other.
