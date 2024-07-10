Lakers News: LeBron James Explains What Led Him To Play For Team USA
LeBron James has been in action, practicing for Team USA this summer as they get ready for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Before James could compete for the U.S. in the Olympics this summer, he did have to get permission from another person — his wife Savannah James. Competing in the Olympics meant sacrificing his summer, but James has been all-in on the preparation since he got the go-ahead, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps.
This will be the fourth Olympics James competes in, and his first since the London 2012 Olympic Games. He made his Olympic debut in the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, when Team USA fell short of the gold medal and won the bronze medal. Argentine won the gold medal that year. That was the last time Team USA did not win the gold at the Olympic Games. LeBron helped Team USA win gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and at London 2012.
James is joined by Lakers teammate Anthony Davis in competing for Team USA basketball at this year's Olympic Games. They are also joined by fellow NBA stars Stephen Curry, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Kawhi Leonard, and Jrue Holiday. They will be the favorites to bring home the gold medal, which would be Team USA's fifth straight if so.
This could very well be the last time James plays in the Olympics, as he remains uncertain of when he will retire. He is aware he might have signed his last contract last week, which was a two-year deal. Either way, it seems certain that James does not have many professional seasons left.
More Lakers: Watch LeBron James, Anthony Davis Face Off in Pre-Olympics Practice