LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Clippers Rematch
The Los Angeles Lakers will again host the Clippers for the season series finale between the two.
The Lakers will look to win the season series for the second consecutive year on Sunday. They can do so as they look to move to 3-1 over the Clippers.
After a couple of weeks of health for the Lakers, injury concerns seem to be looming, as a handful of their players could miss some time. Not only will Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves potentially miss this game, but so could superstar forward LeBron James.
Without Hachimura and Reaves, most of the workload will again fall on James' shoulders if he is active.
James landed on the injury report prior to Sunday's game. While that is not a surprise, he is listed as questionable this time due to a left foot injury management.
James has been listed as a probable as of late, but this downgrade to questionable could mean he will miss this game against the Clippers.
Even though a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6:30 p.m. PT tipoff, he's likely to suit up if the Lakers activate him and handle his regular workload if he doesn't experience any setbacks. James has been averaging 29.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game since the beginning of January.
The last time we saw James on the court, he was his spectacular self. In Friday's contest against the Clippers, he racked up a double-double, posting 28 points on 12-for-21 shooting from the field, 13 rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 37 minutes of action.
In the season, James has been playing like a first or second-team All-NBA player, averaging 24.9 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three in 54 games and 34.7 minutes of action.
As for his numbers against the Clippers have been great, averaging 26.3 points and 7.7 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from three.
The Lakers are home underdogs in this matchup, similar to Friday; this time, it is at +2.5.
Los Angeles, the home team for this contest, has been red-hot as of late, recording an 8-2 in the last 10 games while averaging 114.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.8 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field.
They are holding their opponents to 107.8 points per game in that span.
