Luka Doncic Injury Status For Lakers vs Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Denver Nuggets tonight as they try to keep the winning ways going. Los Angeles is coming off a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers and now they get a completely different kind of opponent in the Nuggets.
Denver has owned the Lakers in recent years so Los Angeles will have their hands full. Additionally, with the game being played in Denver, the high altitude could cause some issues for the team.
More Lakers news: Lakers' LeBron James Speaks Out on Luka Doncic's Slow LA Start
Entering the game, the Lakers have a few players listed on the injury. One of those includes star point guard Luka Doncic.
Doncic has been listed as probable for this contest so he will likely play. The star guard misses the last game against the Trail Blazers as he fully returns from his long injury layoff.
Doncic has started his tenure with the Lakers very slowly and part of that is due to him being rusty. Before his first game with the team, the star hadn't played since Christmas Day when he first injured his calf.
More Lakers: Lakers' Luka Doncic Reacts to Rough Shooting Start in LA
The Lakers haven't been concerned with the slow start for Doncic but they would love nothing more than for him to break out if it soon. The guard is also still learning all the plays on the team so he has been a little disorganized within the system.
Going up against the Nuggets, Doncic could have a chance to show the fans in Los Angeles who he really is. If he can help this team take down Denver, it could go a long way in terms of the Lakers season.
The confidence that a win over the Nuggets would give to the Lakers would be massive and the hope is that they can be very competitive in this contest. Los Angeles feels as if they have a team that can compete for a title and this game will show them where they stand among the elites.
We should know closer to game start if Doncic if for sure playing tonight or not.
More Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Breaks 22-Year Michael Jordan Scoring Record
Donald Trump Announces Kobe Bryant Will Get Statue in National Garden of American Heroes
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.