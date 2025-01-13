LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers season has been recently impacted by the L.A. Wildfires, resulting in three of their recent home matches having been postponed. Fortunately for the Lakers, their matchup against the San Antonio Spurs scheduled for Monday is still being played as of now.
Members of the Lakers organization have been directly impacted by the fires, including head coach J.J. Redick who lost his home to the Palisades Fire. That fire has now traveled south to Brentwood where star forward LeBron James resides.
So far, no other reports of damage to anyone in the Lakers organization have been reported.
The Lakers have still been focused and active in practice, including Redick who was filmed getting shots up in practice over the week, as guard Austin Reaves mentioned the court is a safe space for the team.
“This is our safe place. Even before this tragedy has happened, this is a place we come to kind of block everything out. It's nothing different today.”
Although there’s so much uncertainty centering the Lakers’ upcoming schedule, the Lakers have had plenty of time to prepare for Monday’s matchup. This has also been an unusual way for the team to squeeze in a little extra rest ahead of their first game since the fires started.
Nevertheless, the Lakers still have a couple of critical players on the injury report ahead of the matchup. Both of the team’s most notable stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed on the most recent injury report prior to the game.
James continues managing a left foot injury that has sidelined him for a couple of games already this season. Since his return in December, the Lakers immediately started turning things around, recording solid wins and climbing the ranks in the Western Conference. James continues nursing his foot back to health on a daily basis.
Both James and Davis have been listed on the injury report as probable, and a final decision should be made closer to tip-off. With the Lakers playing under such devastating circumstances, as well as having had a few extra days off, the team could really use the help of both James and Davis.
The league will continue monitoring the status of the wildfires and make decisions accordingly. We should know the status of James closer to tip-off.
