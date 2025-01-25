Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Downgraded For Clash vs Warriors
The 24-18 Los Angeles Lakers are fifth in the Western Conference standings right now. They are hoping to keep making moves up so they can get homecourt advantage in the playoffs.
In order to do that, they need to play some better basketball. They are just 2-3 in their last five games. They are trying to figure out the proper trade to make to help them improve as a team.
The Lakers would ideally grab a starting center to pair with Anthony Davis. Davis has been vocal that he would like to play the four spot instead of the five.
LeBron James could also use some help. Right now, he is their dedicated playmaker in the starting lineup, along with Austin Reaves.
James is 40 years old and won't continue to play at this high level for much longer. When someone is that old, it's hard for them to stay healthy as well.
James has been listed on the injury report for a lot of the games this season with a foot issue. Ahead of their matchup with the Warriors, James was listed as probable due to left foot injury management.
However, it seems that he may not play after all. James has now been downgraded for the game.
James is usually on the report because they will sometimes sit him in order to give that foot a rest. But since they are playing an opponent like Golden State, he may want to play.
Everyone remembers the Christmas Day matchup between these two teams. It was a game that saw the Lakers win on a last-second shot from Austin Reaves.
That game was one of the best games on Christmas Day and saw both James and Stephen Curry have big games. Every time these two players face off against each other, it's history in the making.
These matchups are going to be more and more precious as each superstar approaches the end of their career. James only has a couple of years left to play in the NBA, let alone at the high level he is playing right now.
So far this season, James is averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game.
