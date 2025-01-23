Lonzo Ball Reacts to Possibility of Being Traded Back to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking around the trade market ahead of the trade deadline. The deadline will be here in two weeks, and they are looking for ways to improve their roster.
Los Angeles already made a move by sending D'Angelo Russell to Brooklyn for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton. Milton is out of the rotation, but Finney-Smith has been pretty good off the bench.
However, the Lakers need to find someone who can help the offense a little more. They don't have much playmaking now that Russell is no longer with the team.
For that reason, one of the players who has come up in Lakers rumors is Lonzo Ball. Ball is a former Laker who was a top draft pick.
Ball has finally returned to basketball this season after missing a few years due to chronic knee injuries. While he isn't the player he once was, he is still a pretty decent guy to bring off the bench.
One thing Ball still can do is pass the basketball well. Right now, the Lakers rely heavily on LeBron James and Austin Reaves for their playmaking.
If the Lakers were to add Ball off the bench, that would help them a lot. Ball recently reacted to that possibility ahead of the deadline.
Ball understands the business of the NBA. He has been traded before, so he knows how things work in the league. Focusing on what he can control is how he's going to get through it.
It doesn't do him a lot of good to think about what could happen in the future. He has no control over whether or not he gets moved.
The Lakers need to make a move for a pass-first guard. Ball wouldn't be the worst option out there once the deadline gets closer.
If the Lakers want to give themselves a good chance at winning an NBA title, they have to get someone to help facilitate more offense. Relying on James and Reaves for that will only work for so long.
In his comeback season, Ball is averaging 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
