Lakers 'Highly' Interested in Acquiring $60M Star Center: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking for some possible roster improvements ahead of the trade deadline. The deadline is just in a couple of weeks, so they need to make some decisions quickly.
Los Angeles is looking for either a center or a guard to help them make a run in the playoffs. They have won four of their last five games, which is encouraging.
Still, they know that they have to make some moves if they want to compete with the top of the West. The Thunder clearly look like the best team in the Western Conference right now.
Read more: Lonzo Ball Reacts to Possibility of Being Traded Back to Lakers
One player would like to have a center more than a guard, and that is Anthony Davis. Davis has voiced many times over the years how much he dislikes playing the five spot.
Davis reiterated that recently, saying he thinks his best play has come at the four spot. That would mean the Lakers need to go get a starting center to make him happy.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Lakers continue to be very interested in acquiring Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls. Vucevic is someone that a lot of contenders have been making calls on.
Siegel thinks that Vucevic could be Los Angeles' top target as the trade deadline gets closer. They know that they need a center in the worst way.
Adding Vucevic would be a perfect fit for the Lakers. He's not a shot blocker, but pairing him with Davis would solve that issue.
Vucevic can also spread the floor in a way that Davis cannot. He shoots over 41 percent from behind the 3-point line right now.
More Lakers news: Lakers Reportedly Interested in Bringing Back $80M Star
There are other teams who are in hot pursuit of Vucevic. If the Bulls are going to part ways with him, they will be asking for a lot in return since he is their most valuable asset.
It's unclear whether or not the Bulls are willing to part ways with Vucevic. If they did, that would signal that they are ready to tear it down and start rebuilding.
Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game this season.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Bradley Beal Agent Slams Reports He Would Lift No-Trade Clause for Lakers
Lakers Beat Celtics, How Many Points Did Bronny James Score?
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.