Lakers News: LeBron James Ranked Stunningly High Among 2024 Free Agents
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James will enter free agency this summer. There's a slight chance that James will leave L.A. for another franchise, and there's a big chance he will remain in the purple and gold.
It's a big summer for James and the Lakers. Although the Lakers have many boxes to check this summer, retaining James is at the top of the list. Even at the ripe age of 39, The King is a high priority for Los Angeles. Not only that, but James remains the top NBA free agent, at least according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton.
Pelton ranked the top 20 players available in free agency, and James sits at the very top.
"A three-year projection for James, who will turn 40 in December, is pushing it," Pelton wrote. "At some point, how long James wants to play will be more important than how well he can play. Still, given James was an All-NBA pick this season -- and on my second team -- he is likely to be the best player in this group next year, if healthy, and retain significant value beyond."
Although this NBA free -agent class isn't as stacked as it's been in years past, it doesn't lack talent with All-Stars Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and DeMar DeRozan available, to name a few. Maxey is a restricted free agent, and seems almost guaranteed to stay with the Phildelphia 76ers. George and DeRozan could both still work out contract extensions before the 2024-25 season officially tips off on July 1.
The four-time NBA champion has a player option. He will most likely decline it so he can sign a new record deal in what would likely be his last NBA contract.
James will enter his 22nd season in the NBA. He's accomplished all he could and more; however, it's clear that he still has plenty left in the tank.
James will turn 40 years old in late December. To this day, he is a hot commodity, and it doesn't seem like it will end soon.
